Garment workers block highway in Gazipur, 50 factories declare holiday
Garment workers blocked the Dhaka–Tangail highway in Gazipur and staged protests at around 9:30 am today, Tuesday, demanding that the minimum wage be raised to Tk 30,000. Protests by workers were reported in various parts of the district as well.
At around 9:30 am, workers took up positions on the Dhaka–Tangail highway in the Naojor area of Gazipur city. Many of them were seen carrying sticks. This brought traffic to a halt on that section of the highway, leaving passengers on long-distance buses and other vehicles stranded.
To avoid any untoward incidents amid the workers’ protests, the authorities declared a holiday today at 50 garment factories in various parts of the district. As a result, workers at these factories could not report for duty.
According to industrial police and local sources, at around 9:30 am, workers from Panasia Limited came out of their factory in the Naojor area of the city and took up positions on the western side of the highway flyover.
They then blocked the highway by putting up bamboo barricades. Traffic came to a halt on both sides of the highway. At the same time, workers from several factories in the Konabari, Mouchak and Telichala areas also stopped working and took to the streets.
Earlier, at around 9:45 am on Monday, workers had taken up positions on the highway in Naojor and staged protests by setting fires. Traffic was brought to a halt. During the protests that day, several police vehicles were set on fire. Workers also took to the streets and staged protests at various locations in the Konabari and Mouchak areas of the city.
No reports of road blockades like those seen in previous days came from the Chandra and Palli Bidyut areas of Kaliakair today. However, the situation there remained tense.
Amid the workers’ movement, members of law enforcement agencies were seen on alert at key points along various roads in the industrial area. Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its affiliated organisations also took up positions at several points.
Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Amzad Hossain said efforts were under way to persuade workers in the Naojor area to leave the road. He said protests by workers were continuing in some areas today as well. Law enforcement personnel were present in Naojor and were trying to persuade the workers to clear the road.
For several days, various industrial areas in Gazipur have witnessed protests, road blockades, vandalism and arson over the demand for a minimum wage of Tk 30,000. Several people, including police officers and journalists, have been injured in these incidents. Police vehicles, other vehicles and factory warehouses have also been set on fire.