Garment workers block highway in Gazipur, 50 factories declare holiday

To avoid any untoward incidents amid the workers’ protests, the authorities declared a holiday today at 50 garment factories in various parts of the district. As a result, workers at these factories could not report for duty.

According to industrial police and local sources, at around 9:30 am, workers from Panasia Limited came out of their factory in the Naojor area of the city and took up positions on the western side of the highway flyover.

They then blocked the highway by putting up bamboo barricades. Traffic came to a halt on both sides of the highway. At the same time, workers from several factories in the Konabari, Mouchak and Telichala areas also stopped working and took to the streets.