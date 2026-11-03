Garment workers clash with police in Mirpur
Garment workers took to the streets again today, Tuesday to stage protests in Mirpur, the capital. Clashes broke out between the workers and police.
At around 10:30 am, the workers gathered beneath the Mirpur-11 metro station and began protesting there. At one point, they threw bricks and stones at police from three directions.
Police fired sound grenades and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. The two sides also engaged in chases and counter-chases.
Police beat several workers with batons.
The workers gathered wooden furniture on the road, set it on fire and staged protests. The incident created a tense situation in and around Mirpur-11.
Eyewitnesses said police officers were positioned on the western side of the Mirpur-11 metro station. Meanwhile, groups of workers arrived from Mirpur-10, various lanes in the Nanna Market area and Mirpur-12 to join the protest. At one point, they threw bricks and stones at police from three directions.
The workers also gathered wooden items, including benches, on the road and set them on fire as part of their protest. To bring the situation under control, police officers fired sound grenades and tear gas shells. They also chased the workers in an attempt to disperse them.
Garment workers have been protesting for several days, demanding that the minimum monthly wage be raised to Tk 30,000. On Saturday and Sunday, workers blocked roads in various areas, including Mirpur-10, Mirpur-11 and Mirpur-12.
On Sunday, clashes broke out between workers and police in the Mirpur-10 area, involving chases and counter-chases and the exchange of brickbats. At one point, a police vehicle was set on fire beneath the Mirpur-11 metro station.
Police said several people had been arrested from different locations in connection with the incident.
Workers also tried to take to the streets at various points in Mirpur on Monday, but police stopped them. Tear gas shells were fired at several locations. Today, workers have once again taken to the streets in Mirpur to stage protests.