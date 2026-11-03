Garment workers clash with police in Mirpur

Garment workers took to the streets again today, Tuesday to stage protests in Mirpur, the capital. Clashes broke out between the workers and police.

At around 10:30 am, the workers gathered beneath the Mirpur-11 metro station and began protesting there. At one point, they threw bricks and stones at police from three directions.

Police fired sound grenades and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. The two sides also engaged in chases and counter-chases.