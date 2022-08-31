Crime

BRAC student Sanjana's father arrested on charges of instigating suicide

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Sanjana Mosaddik
Sanjana Mosaddik

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested father in a case filed over instigating suicide of her daughter Sanjana Mosaddik, BRAC University student.

RAB arrested him from Gafargaon of Mymensingh on Wednesday. Elite force assistant police super Al Amin confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Earlier, body of BRAC University student Sanjana Mosaddik was recovered by police from Dakshin Khan area in the capital on Saturday. She is a student of seventh semester at English department.

Police said they got a 'suicidal note' from the spot.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on that day, Dashkin Khan police station officer-in-charge Mamunur Rahman said Sanjana's father runs a rent-a-car business.

Sanjana's father often locked into quarrels with her mother as he was struggling to maintain family expenses. He was also unable to pay semester fee of his daughter.

It is assumed that Sanjana committed suicide due to anger over her father.

OC Mamunur Rahman also said Sanjana was injured critically after jumping from 12th storied building. Later family members rescued him and took to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR). Physicians announced her death there. Later police took her body to the police station.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment