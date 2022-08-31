BRAC student Sanjana's father arrested on charges of instigating suicide

Police said they got a 'suicidal note' from the spot.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on that day, Dashkin Khan police station officer-in-charge Mamunur Rahman said Sanjana's father runs a rent-a-car business.
Sanjana's father often locked into quarrels with her mother as he was struggling to maintain family expenses. He was also unable to pay semester fee of his daughter.
It is assumed that Sanjana committed suicide due to anger over her father.
OC Mamunur Rahman also said Sanjana was injured critically after jumping from 12th storied building. Later family members rescued him and took to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR). Physicians announced her death there. Later police took her body to the police station.