BRAC student Sanjana's father arrested on charges of instigating suicide

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested father in a case filed over instigating suicide of her daughter Sanjana Mosaddik, BRAC University student.

RAB arrested him from Gafargaon of Mymensingh on Wednesday. Elite force assistant police super Al Amin confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Earlier, body of BRAC University student Sanjana Mosaddik was recovered by police from Dakshin Khan area in the capital on Saturday. She is a student of seventh semester at English department.