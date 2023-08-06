'Papia incident' exposes irregularities in Kashimpur women's jail

Sources of the prison directorate and Kashimpur jail say that there had been all sorts of irregularities carrying on for long in the jail. Aided and abetted by the higher authorities, Papia had created a criminal ring within the jail. Sentenced for 20 years, Papia would behave arrogantly and, along with her assistant inmates, would torture the common women prisoners. It was a part of these criminals activities that the trainee lawyer Runa Laila was tortured in June in the jail.

Prison sources say that senior officials had lent direct or indirect support for the criminal ring to be formed within the jail. The officials would make no objection to all this so that they could avail all sorts of benefits from the influential convicts, and would not take any punitive action. All these irregularities and misdeeds came to light after the 'Papia incident'.

Various misdeeds of Papia have been recorded in the Kashimpur Women's Central Jail record book. It is stated there that Papia had abused and assaulted several inmates including Runa. She would raise objection if other prisoners were assigned to the Rajanignadha building. Papia tried to bribe the prison guards to allow her to meet with relatives at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College in Gazipur. Without permission from the authorities, she would change the prison cells of the inmates as she wished. A smartphone and charger were recovered during a search of her room. All these irregularities were possible with the support of the jail authorities.

Trainee lawyer Runa Laila had been taken to Kashimpur Women's Central Jail on 16 June in a case of Dhaka's Kotwali police station. During a body search, the matron found Tk 7,400 in her possession. Papia and her associates on 19 June tortured Runa in order to get hold of that money.

There are allegations that they had beaten Runa up severely and threw her to the ground. Arbitration was held in the jail over the incident and three-sided clashes broke out among the prisoners and the jail officials and employees. After the incident, Papia was shifted to Cumilla Central Jail in July.