9 accused sent to jail over attack on Daily Star

Nine accused have been sent to jail in the case filed over attack, looting and arson at the office of the English daily The Daily Star.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jamshed Alam issued the order today, Tuesday.

The accused are Rajshahi’s Mainul Islam, 22; Dhaka’s Zulfikar Ali Saurav, 22; Mymensingh’s Almas Ali, 29; Noakhali’s Zubayer Hossain, 21; Sylhet’s Ainul Haq Kashemi, 30; Noakhali’s Abdul Rahman Palash, 30; Rangpur’s Jannatul Naeem, 21; Shariatpur’s Qari Muazbin A. Rahman, 34; and Chandpur’s Faisal Ahmed, 24.