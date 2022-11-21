Other criminal gangs returning

In the current context, several rival gangs of Bajlur are trying to take control of the area. Already some members of five criminal gangs, who had left the area due to the rivalry with Bajlur over establishing supremacy in the area, started returning to Chanpara.
According to the police and the locals, enlisted drug peddlers Md Shomser and Shahabuddin were forced to leave the area over a conflict with Bajlur last June. They have returned to the area with their associates after City Shaheen’s death.
Shomser used to control at least 50 drug spots in four blocks of Chanpara once. Shahabuddin used to control at least 15 such spots. An adolescent named Sazal was killed in a clash between the criminal gangs of Bajlur and City Shaheen. Shomser and Shahabuddin left the area with their associates after that. Another drug peddler named Shah Alam also has returned to the area after a long time.
Joynal Abedin, chief of a certain criminal gang in Chanpara, was arrested under a murder case in June this year. He too was known to be a close associate of Bajlur. Later, he was locked into a dispute with Bajlur and City Shaheen. After Joynal’s arrest, his associates fled from the area. At least 10 people from Joynal’s gang have returned to the area in the last few days.
In addition to that, a Swechchhasebak League leader Shafiqul Islam is trying to take “control” of the Chanpara area, the locals said. Shafiqul, who is known to be a rival of Bajlur and City Shahee, rarely visited the area. However, he is now trying to be active in Bajlur’s absence. He is also accused of threatening City Shaheen’s family after his death. Shaheen’s wife has filed a general diary (GD) over the incident.
However, Shafiqul denied the allegations of being involved in drug business and threatening City Shaheen’s family. He told Prothom Alo on Sunday that his rivals are spreading these propagandas against him.
Prothom Alo spoke to at least 20 people from different classes and professions in Chanpara, including ruling party leaders, teachers and social activists. None of them wanted to disclose their identity. They said that people involved in several crimes, including the “ogyan party” and “malam party”, “control” the area. There are conflicts among these gangs over establishing their “control” over the area. Those who succeed in doing that remain in the area.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Abir Hossain, senior assistant superintendent of police (ASP) in Narayanganj, said, “If any person affiliated with crime returns to Chanpara, legal action will be taken against him.”
The way Bajlur became the ‘controller’
According to the locals, until 2019, two persons used to control the criminal activities, including drug peddling, in Chanpara. One of them is Kayetpara UP (union parishad) member Bajlur Rahman and the other is Beauty Akter alias Kutti, an UP member from the reserved seats of Kayetpara union.
However, Beauty’s husband MA Hasan was killed in a clash over establishing supremacy in the area in November 2017. Later, in June 2019, Beauty was killed. After that the situation changed dramatically and Bajlur became the controller of the area. Bajlur is accused in 26 cases on different charges, including murder, extortion, keeping illegal arms and carrying out attacks on law enforcement agencies.
Those who left the area
Police recovered the body of BUET student Fardin Nur from the Shitalakkhya river on 7 November. Later, it was found that a Chanpara-based criminal gang was involved in the killing. Three days after recovering the body of Fardin, City Shaheen was killed in a “gunfight” with the RAB. Chanpara came into limelight after those incidents.
According to local sources, after City Shaheen’s death, leaders of three criminal gangs and their associates fled the area after Shaheen’s death. Those three leaders are – Fahad Ahmed alias Shawon, Swapan Bepari and Raihan. They are known to be close associates of Bajlur and City Shaheen.