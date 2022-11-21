Other criminal gangs returning

Joynal Abedin, chief of a certain criminal gang in Chanpara, was arrested under a murder case in June this year. He too was known to be a close associate of Bajlur. Later, he was locked into a dispute with Bajlur and City Shaheen. After Joynal’s arrest, his associates fled from the area. At least 10 people from Joynal’s gang have returned to the area in the last few days.

In addition to that, a Swechchhasebak League leader Shafiqul Islam is trying to take “control” of the Chanpara area, the locals said. Shafiqul, who is known to be a rival of Bajlur and City Shahee, rarely visited the area. However, he is now trying to be active in Bajlur’s absence. He is also accused of threatening City Shaheen’s family after his death. Shaheen’s wife has filed a general diary (GD) over the incident.

However, Shafiqul denied the allegations of being involved in drug business and threatening City Shaheen’s family. He told Prothom Alo on Sunday that his rivals are spreading these propagandas against him.