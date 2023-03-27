Victim’s mother lodges complaint against ‘Proloy Gang’

A complaint has been launched against the ‘Proloy Gang’ over beating up a student on the Dhaka University (DU) campus. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the police on the allegation that her son was beaten up with cricket stumps, rods, sticks and belts in an attempt to murder him.

The victim, Jobayer Ibne Humayun, sustained injuries on his head and eyes. Besides, ligaments in his right leg were torn. He was beaten up in front of the Kabi Jasimuddin Hall of the university on Saturday evening by a group of his classmates. The accused are members of a campus-based gang named ‘Proloy’.

The police have accepted the complaint lodged by Jobayer’s mother Sadia Afrose Khan. The complaint is under legal proceedings now, the police said.