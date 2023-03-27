Victim’s mother lodges complaint against ‘Proloy Gang’

Sadia Afrose lodged the complaint against 19 DU students and six to seven without mentioning their names, on the allegation of attempted murder.
Jobayer is a second-year student of the criminology department at the DU. The accused persons are also second-year students.
Some students of Dhaka University (DU) have been embroiled in criminal activities on the campus late in the night forming a gang from quite some time ago.
The gang members, all sophomore students of 2020-21 session, are involved with drugs, mugging, extortion and other crimes. The details of the ‘Proloy Gang’, as they call themselves, came to light after the members beat up a fellow student recently.
Tabarak Mia of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall has been made the prime accused in the complaint in writing. The other accused named in the complaint, are – Sifat Sahil, Faisal Ahmed alias Shakib, Md Shobhan and Syed Nasif Imtiaz alias Sayeed of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, Farhan Labib of Masterda Surja Sen Hall, Arnob Khan and Abu Raihan of Hazi Muhammad Mohsin Hall, Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Saad, Rahman Zia and Mosharaf Hossain of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall, Hedayet Nur, Mahin Monowar, Saadman Tawhid and Abdullah Al Arif of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall, Prottay Saha and Joy Biswas of Jagannath Hall and Ferdous Alam of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.
Ibne Humayun’s mother said in the complaint that Jobayer was having iftar with his friends in front of the faculty of social science. At the time, a private car was recklessly speeding by and splashed mud on the students having iftar. Loud music was blasting from the car.
She further said in the complaint that, “My son and his friends tried to stop the car, but it didn’t stop. Later, after finishing the iftar, my son and his friends spotted the car in front of the mazar of three leaders on their way to the Curzon Hall. They went near the car and asked the driver why they were driving at such a high speed on the campus. Four or five people came out of the car and my son realised that they were all students of the university. One of the accused then asked my son and his friends to leave the place without any further ado. However, my son asked them whether it was right to drive the car this way on the campus or not. At one point, they locked into an altercation.”
Jobayer’s mother said, “Later, my son went to the Jasimuddin Hall. After a while, he received a call from an unknown number. The man on the other side asked about Jobayer’s whereabouts. Then the accused reached the spot and started beating up my son randomly with cricket stumps, rods, belts and bamboos at around 7:30 pm. Jobayer sustained serious injuries on his head and eyes and ligaments in his right legs were torn up.”
“Some of Jobayer’s friends, who went to rescue Jobayer, were also severely beaten up by the accused. They also threatened to kill Jobayer’s friends. At one point Jobayer fell unconscious and the accused left the place. Jobayer’s friend rushed him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after the incident,” Sadia Afrose said.
Speaking to Prothom Alo in this regard, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbagh police station, Nur Mohammad said, “We have received the complaint in writing. It is under legal proceedings now.”
Asked about the incident, DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, “We have told the Sir AF Rahman Hall authorities to investigate the matter.”