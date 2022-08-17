Crime

Six Myanmar nationals detained with 170,000 yaba

Prothom Alo English Desk
Yaba pills
Members of the Coast Guard (CG) and Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in a joint drive detained six Myanmar nationals and recovered 170,000 pieces of yaba pills from the Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Saint Martin Island on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

The detainees are - Kefayet Ullah, 22, Md Sharif, 27, Md Hossain, 38, Rahman, 43, Nur Hossain, 21, and Md Hossain, 27. All the detainees are residents of different areas in Akyab district of Myanmar.

Coast Guard disclosed this information at a press conference held at the Station Office of Teknaf Coast Guard on Tuesday afternoon.

On information a team of the CG and DNC led by lieutenant commander of the Coast Guard, Ashiq Ahmed and DNC assistant director Md Sirajul Mostafa conducted the drive in the Bay around 3.00am.

The team signalled an engine-run boat heading towards Cox’s Bazar from Myanmar to halt following their suspicious movement.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the drug peddlers turned back towards Myanmar. However, the members of law enforcement agencies succeeded to detain them with the yaba pills after a chase.

A process is underway to file a case against the detainees in this connection.

