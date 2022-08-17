Six Myanmar nationals detained with 170,000 yaba

Coast Guard disclosed this information at a press conference held at the Station Office of Teknaf Coast Guard on Tuesday afternoon.
On information a team of the CG and DNC led by lieutenant commander of the Coast Guard, Ashiq Ahmed and DNC assistant director Md Sirajul Mostafa conducted the drive in the Bay around 3.00am.
The team signalled an engine-run boat heading towards Cox’s Bazar from Myanmar to halt following their suspicious movement.
Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the drug peddlers turned back towards Myanmar. However, the members of law enforcement agencies succeeded to detain them with the yaba pills after a chase.
A process is underway to file a case against the detainees in this connection.