Six Myanmar nationals detained with 170,000 yaba

Members of the Coast Guard (CG) and Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in a joint drive detained six Myanmar nationals and recovered 170,000 pieces of yaba pills from the Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Saint Martin Island on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

The detainees are - Kefayet Ullah, 22, Md Sharif, 27, Md Hossain, 38, Rahman, 43, Nur Hossain, 21, and Md Hossain, 27. All the detainees are residents of different areas in Akyab district of Myanmar.