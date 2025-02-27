Mob beatings claim 121 lives in 6 months, what does the law say

Videos of these horrible incidents and beatings were recorded and circulated on social media. In the video from Uttara, several people can be seen lifting a man. His feet were tied with a rope.

A young man, wearing a yellow T-shirt, was tying him upside down with an iron pillar of the over bridge, while several others assisted in lifting him.

Such incidents of mob beating and fatalities are on the rise in the country. According to multiple human rights organisation, the number of such incidents and fatalities has increased in the last six months, after August of last year.

Human rights activists and legal experts state that the rising incidents of mob beating reflect serious deterioration in law and order.

They pointed out that despite the increasing frequency of such incidents, the government has failed to take effective measures to address the issue.

Sayeed Ahmed, a member of the Bangladesh Bureau of South Asians for Human Rights (SAHR), told Prothom Alo that the rise in mob beatings highlights the people’s lack of confidence in law enforcement and the judicial system.

He noted that this distrust has been growing for several years. Sayeed Ahmed, however, emphasised that while a lack of trust exists, it can never justify mob beatings.

This public distrust can be resolved through appropriate legal and administrative measures, yet such steps have not been taken, he remarked. “The government bears responsibility for this failure.”