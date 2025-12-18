Osman Hadi attempted murder: How weapon was moved to Narsingdi

Law enforcement agencies have obtained detailed information on how the weapon used after the shooting of Sharif Osman Hadi was concealed and moved by the prime suspect, Faisal Karim.

Investigations reveal that the pistol and ammunition were transferred from Agargaon to Narsingdi, passing through the hands of the suspect’s father, brother-in-law and a friend.

Interrogations of individuals involved at different stages of this chain have provided further details about the movement of the weapon and the preparation for the attack.

According to investigation-related sources, after shooting Sharif Osman Hadi, Faisal Karim Masud and his associate Alamgir Sheikh fled leaving two foreign pistols, two magazines and ammunition in two black bags at his sister’s residence in Agargaon.

Later, Faisal’s father, Humayun Kabir, handed over one bag containing two pistols and ammunition to Faisal’s wife’s elder brother, Wahid Ahmed, also known as Shipu. Shipu then took the bag containing the weapons and ammunition to Narsingdi.