Osman Hadi attempted murder: How weapon was moved to Narsingdi
Law enforcement agencies have obtained detailed information on how the weapon used after the shooting of Sharif Osman Hadi was concealed and moved by the prime suspect, Faisal Karim.
Investigations reveal that the pistol and ammunition were transferred from Agargaon to Narsingdi, passing through the hands of the suspect’s father, brother-in-law and a friend.
Interrogations of individuals involved at different stages of this chain have provided further details about the movement of the weapon and the preparation for the attack.
According to investigation-related sources, after shooting Sharif Osman Hadi, Faisal Karim Masud and his associate Alamgir Sheikh fled leaving two foreign pistols, two magazines and ammunition in two black bags at his sister’s residence in Agargaon.
Later, Faisal’s father, Humayun Kabir, handed over one bag containing two pistols and ammunition to Faisal’s wife’s elder brother, Wahid Ahmed, also known as Shipu. Shipu then took the bag containing the weapons and ammunition to Narsingdi.
A related source stated that before fleeing, Faisal instructed his father, Humayun Kabir, to hand over the bag containing the weapons and ammunition to Wahid Ahmed Shipu.
On the afternoon of the day of the incident, after Shipu called from the Agargaon BNP bazar slum, Faisal’s father delivered the bag to him. Shipu then travelled to Narsingdi with the bag, where he entrusted it, along with the weapons, to a friend named Md Faisal.
Based on information provided by Humayun Kabir and Wahid Ahmed Shipu, RAB conducted an operation late Tuesday night and recovered two pistols and 41 rounds of ammunition from a marshy field in the Tarua area of Narsingdi sadar upazila, arresting one individual in the process.
The arrested person is Md Faisal, a friend of Wahid Ahmed Shipu. Earlier, on Monday, another bag was recovered from the Agargaon residence of Faisal’s sister. Two magazines and 11 rounds of ammunition were found inside that bag.
An investigation-related source stated that, based on interrogations of the arrested suspects, it appears that one of the recovered weapons was used to shoot Hadi. This will be confirmed after ballistic testing of the recovered firearms.
On Friday, miscreants shot Hadi while he was in a rickshaw, firing from a moving motorcycle in the Puran paltan area of the capital. Hadi is a potential candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency and the convener of Inqilab Moncho.
His condition remains critical. On Monday, he was taken to Singapore for advanced medical treatment. Law enforcement agencies have identified Faisal Karim, a former leader of the banned organisation Chhatra League, as the shooter.
Police and RAB have also found information indicating that his associate, Alamgir Sheikh, was the motorcycle rider. Investigation-related sources report that both individuals fled to India by illegally crossing the border.
Earlier, on Tuesday night, a team from RAB-10 conducted a raid in the Hasnabad housing area under South Keraniganj police station in Dhaka district and arrested Faisal’s father, Md Humayun Kabir, 70 and mother, Hasi Begum, 60.
After their arrest, they were initially interrogated by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), the agency investigating the case. An investigation-related source stated that Humayun Kabir admitted to helping his son escape.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, DB joint commissioner Md Nasirul Islam said that investigations are ongoing into the motive behind the attempted murder and the sources of funding. He added that interrogations of the arrested individuals are being conducted to uncover these details.
14 detained and arrested
In connection with the attack on Hadi, RAB and the police have so far detained and arrested 14 individuals. Most recently, on Tuesday, a young man named Md Faisal, identified as a friend of Wahid Ahmed Shipu, the elder brother of Faisal Karim Masud's wife, was arrested along with weapons and ammunition. In addition, 13 others were detained or arrested at various times.
Apart from Faisal’s parents, those detained or arrested include Md Nuruzzaman Nomani, also known as Ujjal; Md Kabir, Abdul Hannan, Md Hiron, Md Razzak, Faisal’s wife Saheda Parvin Samia, Samia’s elder brother Wahid Ahmed Shipu, Faisal’s female friend Maria Akter. Simiron Dio and Sanjay Chisim, known as human traffickers operating along the Haluaghat border were also arrested.
Among them, Nuruzzaman was arrested on charges of assisting Faisal to flee, including hiring a vehicle for him. Police have taken him into three days remand for interrogation.
The detained Uber drivers Hiron and Razzak have been made witnesses in the case. According to related sources, their statements will be recorded before the court as witnesses, after which they will be released.
Additionally, it has been decided not to arrest Abdul Hannan, who was detained under Section 54 based on an incorrect motorcycle registration number, in the attempted murder case against Hadi.