Awami League leader stages mugging 'drama' after youth was shot at his flat

According to police sources, Ismail Hossain is a former vice president of Awami League’s Shahbagh unit and a presidential candidate of the unit. He is also involved in the politics of transport workers, and also runs transport business.

Police first received information on a firing in Ramna area on Sunday afternoon. Police sources said Ismail himself told police that there had been a firing incident in front of the Karnaphuli Garden City. Police went to the spot later and looked into it.

Ramna police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Hasan told Prothom Alo on Sunday night, “We received information that certain youth Manik was shot at in front of the Karnaphuli Garden City, but we found the incident not to be true after looking into the scene and its adjacent areas. “