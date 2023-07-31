Awami League leader stages mugging 'drama' after youth was shot at his flat

A leader of Awami League orchestrated a mugging 'drama' to cover up an incident, in which a youth sustained bullet injuries at the leader’s apartment in the capital’s Ramna on Sunday.
The injured is Md Manik who is an employee of the Awami League leader, Ismail Hossain alias Bacchu.
According to the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Ismail Hossain took bullet-hit Manik to the hospital and later staged a mugging 'drama' to cover up the entire episode.
Detective Branch (Ramna zone) additional deputy commissioner Mishu Bishwas told Prothom Alo this was no mugging incident and it was orchestrated to cover up the entire incident.
“We have arrested two people -- Ismail Hossain and a worker of his apartment Mohiuddin Rubel, over this incident. What actually happened will be disclosed after interrogation.”
According to police sources, Ismail Hossain is a former vice president of Awami League’s Shahbagh unit and a presidential candidate of the unit. He is also involved in the politics of transport workers, and also runs transport business.
Police first received information on a firing in Ramna area on Sunday afternoon. Police sources said Ismail himself told police that there had been a firing incident in front of the Karnaphuli Garden City. Police went to the spot later and looked into it.
Ramna police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Hasan told Prothom Alo on Sunday night, “We received information that certain youth Manik was shot at in front of the Karnaphuli Garden City, but we found the incident not to be true after looking into the scene and its adjacent areas. “
Detective Branch sources said police learned the details of the incident after quizzing the security guards of the apartment and the neighbours. Security guards informed police that Ismail Hossain himself carried Manik from the apartment and took him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital by a car.”
The residence of Ismail is on the Lakeview Apartment beside the capital’s Bailey Road. According to the Detective Branch, Manik sustained bullet injuries at that apartment. At first, Ismail told police muggers shot at Manik and he claimed he went to the hospital after hearing the news over mobile phone. But, investigation found Ismail himself took Manik to the hospital.
This correspondent visited the Lakeview Apartment on Monday afternoon. Its caretaker Ramzan Ali told Prothom Alo he heard no gunshot sound, but saw wounded Manik being taken away.
Ismail and his assistant Mohiuddin live in an apartment of this building; the family of Ismail lives in the US while Manik looks after the transport business of Ismail and he visited the apartment frequently.
Police arrested Ismail and his employee Mohiuddin, and seized pistol and bullets. A car was also seized, which was used to carry injured Manik to the hospital.
Detective Branch officials, who are involved in the investigation, said Ismail tried to mislead police at first, but he claimed during primary investigation that Mohiuddin was cleaning his licensed pistol and the incident happened accidentally. Mohiuddin also gave similar statement.
However, Detective Branch officials said Mohiuddin is giving such statement to protect his employer.
Md Manik sustained bullet injuries in one side of his chest and he is receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
