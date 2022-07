A 25-year-old woman in Lalmonirhat district has been hospitalised with severe burn injuries after her parents-in-law allegedly poured acid on her over a family feud, UNB reports.

According to locals, Mahmuda Khatun's husband Hamidul Islam and her parents-in-law used to lock into altercation with her over trivial matters since their marriage.

Following such a feud on Wednesday night, Mahmuda’s father-in-law Atoar Rahman and mother-in-law Hamida Begum threw acid on her in their house in the Gendukuri area of Tongbhanga union in Hatibandha upazila, according to her father Abdul Malek Miah.