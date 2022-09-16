Bribe to police OC makes wife millionaire

There’s a six-storey building, worth Tk 10 million at Lalkhan Bazar area in Chattogram city. There is also land worth Tk 10 million including plots in Cox’s Bazar Sadar. There are two passenger buses operating on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway as well.

All these assets belong to a housewife, Ferdousi Akhter. Her husband, Md. Shahjahan is an inspector of Industrial Police in Chattogram. Earlier, he was the officer-in-charge (OC) at Lohagara and Sandwip police stations in Chattogram.

Ferdousi Akter acquired all this properties through the “bribes” her police officer husband had taken and the “irregularities” he committed, says the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).