AL godfather Swapan became a 'pir' in Joypurhat

Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapan would tell any public gatherings at Joypurhat that he has come to serve people as a 'khadem' (servant). In reality, Abu Sayeed became a ‘pir’ (holy man) who would control the whole district through his followers. Anyone expressing dissent have face harassment, alleged the victims.

Leaders and activists of Awami League and residents of the district said Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood acted as if he had a magic wand after becoming a central leader of Awami League in its 15-year rule. He accrued huge wealth and made his wife Mehebuba Alam a millionaire too. A Dhaka court on 2 September imposed a travel ban on Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood upon application of the Anti-Corruption Commission. However, it could not be ascertained whether he has already fled the country or not.

According to the detective branch (DB) of police, several cases have been filed against Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood in the district. He has been in hiding since the fall of Awami League government on 5 August. Since then, he has spoken on the phone with many close people. Police are looking for him.

Party leaders and activists say that he was involved with dairy farming, animal, vegetable and fish farming. Later his business changed to private sector power generation and distribution, private supply, construction and commission agents. As the chairman, managing director or director of the companies, his bank debts are more than Tk 7 billion.

