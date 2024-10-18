Awami godfather-15
AL godfather Swapan became a 'pir' in Joypurhat
Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapan would tell any public gatherings at Joypurhat that he has come to serve people as a 'khadem' (servant). In reality, Abu Sayeed became a ‘pir’ (holy man) who would control the whole district through his followers. Anyone expressing dissent have face harassment, alleged the victims.
Leaders and activists of Awami League and residents of the district said Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood acted as if he had a magic wand after becoming a central leader of Awami League in its 15-year rule. He accrued huge wealth and made his wife Mehebuba Alam a millionaire too. A Dhaka court on 2 September imposed a travel ban on Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood upon application of the Anti-Corruption Commission. However, it could not be ascertained whether he has already fled the country or not.
According to the detective branch (DB) of police, several cases have been filed against Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood in the district. He has been in hiding since the fall of Awami League government on 5 August. Since then, he has spoken on the phone with many close people. Police are looking for him.
Party leaders and activists say that he was involved with dairy farming, animal, vegetable and fish farming. Later his business changed to private sector power generation and distribution, private supply, construction and commission agents. As the chairman, managing director or director of the companies, his bank debts are more than Tk 7 billion.
Rise to prominence
Abu Sayeed was born in Panchbibi upazila. His father, a telephone exchange officer, would work at Naogaon. Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood joined Bangladesh Chhatra League politics at Naogaon Government College.
After passing HSC there, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood got enrolled in Jahangirnagar University. He first became Bangladesh Chhatra League’s JU unit general secretary, later central committee’s office secretary and vice president.
After becoming a central Awami League leader, Abu Sayeed established his singular supremacy in Joypurhat district Awami League. Leaders and activists close to him would get important positions in the party
In the 2008 general election, he competed from Joypurhat-2 (Akkelpur, Kalai and Khetlal upazilas) and lost to BNP candidate Golam Mostafa. Within months he became central organising secretary of Awami League.
In the 2014 elections, he became a lawmaker from the same constituency uncontested. Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood won again in the next election and later became a whip. He also won in the last general election and served as whip again.
Clout in party
After becoming a central Awami League leader, Abu Sayeed established his singular supremacy in Joypurhat district Awami League. Leaders and activists close to him would get important positions in the party. They used to get the support of the party in the local government elections as well. Anyone who would raise a voice against Abu Sayeed, would be tortured.
Golam Mahfuz Chowdhury alias Oboshor Chowdhury, joint secretary of district Awami League, was once close to Abu Sayeed. Later Golam Mahfuz moved away due to differences of opinion. Then a case was filed against Mahfuz and his wife with the ACC. He was sent to jail. Golam Mahfuz alleged that Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood was behind these cases.
ANM Shawkat Habib Talukder, chairman of Matrai union parishad and organising secretary of district Awami League, told Prothom Alo, “A total of 13 cases were filed against me during Awami League government just for opposing the former whip. Only those who would flatter the former whip would get good posts and stay well. Those who stood against him were sued.”
He alleged that Abu Sayeed gave party posts and local government posts to many unqualified urchins. Even the persons who would fail miserably in union parishad member posts became chairman of upazila parishads on union parishads getting his favour.
Taiful Islam Talukder, a senior Awami League leader, was chairman of Khetlal upazila parishad. When he was chairman, Taiful did not allow Abu Sayeed to exert his solo influence in the upazila. As a result, Chhatra League leader Mostakim Mondal, who was vice chairman of the upazila parishad during Taiful’s tenure, was given nomination for chairman post in 2019 upazila parishad. Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood influenced the decision.
Taiful Islam said, “We were harassed even during the heyday of the party. It is us who are being harassed too now during bad times. Abu Sayeed has now fled taking all advantage of the good time. He has destroyed Awami League in Joypurhat.”
Syndicate in controlling ‘crime world’
Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood, the central organizing secretary of the party, has been found to spend little time in Joypurhat. However, he has established a strong syndicate in the area. Among its members is Mostafizur Rahman, the former mayor of Joypurhat Pourasava.
Other alleged members include Zahurul Islam, the former chairman of Dogachhi UP; college teacher Masud Reza; Minfuzur Rahman, the former chairman of Kalai Upazila Parishad; Mostakim Mandal, the former chairman of Khetlal Upazila Parishad; Moksed Ali Master, the former chairman of Akkelpur Upazila Parishad; Habibur Rahman, the former mayor of Panchbibi Pourasava; Ahsan Kabir, the general secretary of Akkelpur Upazila Awami League; Russell Dewan Milan, the District Jubo League convener; and Kalicharan Agarwala, the pourashava Awami League general secretary. Ahsan Kabir distanced himself from the circle after the last parliamentary elections. Following 5 August, the syndicate members reportedly went into hiding.
Local party leaders, workers, and residents allege that this syndicate has been involved in soliciting payments for recruiting office-cum-night watchmen for primary schools in the constituency, as well as hiring teachers and staff for secondary educational institutions for the past 16 years. They have also controlled contracting for various developmental projects in the district. Additionally, Mehbooba Alam, Abu Sayeed’s wife, is alleged to have played a significant role in the contracting syndicate.
The largest livestock market in the district is New Market of Joypurhat Municipality, where 4,500 to 5,000 cattle are bought and sold every Saturday. Kalicharan Agarwala has leased the hut there every year.
Zahurul Islam, a contractor from Joypurhat, stated that lecturer Masud Reza monitored the contractor syndicate of the former whip. Both Masud Reza and Kalicharan Agarwala have been involved in all major projects for the Water Development Board (WDB), LGED, Roads and Highways, and Education Engineers for several years.
According to WDB sources, re-dredging and the construction of embankments in the district’s four rivers—Chhoto Yamuna, Tulsi Ganga, Harabati, and Chiri—were completed in June 2022 at a cost of Tk 1.26 billion. These projects were made possible through lobbying by Abu Sayeed. On paper, contractors from Dhaka, Natore, Feni, Barguna, Patuakhali, Rangpur, and Khulna are listed. However, none of these contractors actually executed the work. It is alleged that college teacher Masud Reza carried out the projects.
Sakhawat Hossain, the Executive Engineer of Joypurhat WDB, stated, “We have released the bill in the name of the contractor company. It wouldn’t be correct for me to comment on local work.”
Anwaruzzaman Nadeem, president of Khetlal Upazila Awami League, expressed that Abu Sayeed has sidelined the Awami League. Those who remained loyal to him thrived, while party nominations were traded. He noted that Abu Rashed Alamgir held no party position but, in exchange for a substantial amount of money, was nominated as the chairman in the Barail Union Parishad elections. Many such nominations have been exchanged.
Irregularities in educational institutions
Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood became the president of the management committee for four private colleges across three upazilas in the constituency, thanks to his position as an MP. The colleges are Akkelpur MR Degree College, Khetlal Syeed Altafunnesa Degree College, Kalai Degree College, and Kalai Mahila Degree College. There are allegations of significant embezzlement related to the nationalisation of these institutions, as well as the recruitment of teachers and staff.
Some teachers from Kalai Degree College have stated that Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood initially announced plans to nationalise the college. However, only Kalai Women’s Degree College was eventually nationalised. Following this, a case was filed in the High Court at the direction of Minfuzur Rahman, the former chairman of Kalai Upazila Parishad and a supporter of Al Mahmood. Subsequently, Tk 15 million was collected from college teachers and staff by the committee under the pretence of covering legal expenses, yet the college was never nationalised and there has been no progress on the case.
Abdullah Al Majid, an Assistant Professor in the Bengali Department at Kalai Degree College, stated, “I contributed my share of Tk 230,000. All 70 teachers and staff, like me, paid money. In the name of nationalisation, nearly Tk 15 million has been stolen.” The recently retired principal of the college, Dhajendra Nath Das, confirmed that at that time, teachers and staff collectively contributed more than a million.
Idris Ali, the Acting Principal of Khetlal Sayeed Altafunnesa Government College, noted that 17 teachers were appointed while Abu Sayeed served as the president of the management committee.
These appointed teachers contributed financially to the college, and the president decided to use those funds to purchase a bus for the college. Committee members even went to buy the buses, but seven to eight years later, the bus has yet to arrive, and there is no trace of the money.
House built on college lands
Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood owns a house spanning over one bigha in Shantinagar Mohalla, located west of the railway station, adjacent to Joypurhat Government College. Locally known as the “White House” due to its all-white exterior, the property was vandalised, looted, and set on fire after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on 5 August. Angered residents also removed the doors and windows of the house, and the main gate is now secured with a tin fence.
In his election affidavit, Abu Sayeed declared that the house is registered in his wife’s name, with a construction cost listed at Tk 6.2 million. He began building the house prior to becoming an MP in 2014. Allegations suggest that before construction began, there were plans by the Joypurhat Government College authorities to acquire the land. However, Abu Sayeed purchased the land and proceeded with construction, allegedly encroaching on part of the college’s premises during the boundary wall’s construction.
Saiful Islam, the principal of the college, stated that while straightening the wall of the White House, some areas of the college property were inadvertently taken in. He noted that the exact amount of occupied land cannot be accurately assessed without measurement, but plans are in place to reclaim the college land soon. He mentioned that he could not take action against Abu Sayeed due to his affiliation with the ruling party. Now that the White House is abandoned, the college is planning to acquire the land.
Part of the land originally belonged to Tariqul Islam, the owner of Swapna Chaya Community Center. He explained that the former whip first purchased the land from his brother, Laik Ali. Later, he sold his share of 15-16 decimals for Tk 950,000 per decimal. However, the land has not been officially registered in the name of Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood.
Assets, loans multiplies
According to the affidavit submitted during the 2008 election, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood reported an annual income of Tk 395,000 from trading and fishing. Over the past 16 years, his income and business have expanded significantly. His wife has also reportedly become a millionaire. The affidavit for the 12th parliamentary election states that Abu Sayeed’s annual income has risen to Tk 11.4 million, with dependents earning an additional Tk 2.4 million.
Abu Sayeed holds shares valued at Tk 9.9 million in various companies, while his wife has Tk 4.3 million in shares. The couple possesses a total of 90 bhari of gold. Abu Sayeed’s Toyota Land Cruiser SUV is valued at Tk 6.8 million. He also reported ownership of a 7.5 katha plot in Rajuk and a 5 decimal land worth Tk 220,000 in Savar, registered in his wife’s name.
Additionally, he mentioned an advance payment of Tk 7.5 million for the purchase of a flat and Tk 10 million for 5 acres of land in Bashundhara. In the name of his dependents, he listed 22 decimals of non-agricultural land worth Tk 15 million in Joypurhat Mauza and 374 decimals of agricultural land in Pechulia Mauza valued at Tk 12.6 million. Local residents believe that Abu Sayeed’s family possesses even more assets than those declared in the affidavit.
Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood has a bank loan of Tk 7.64 billion due to his roles as chairman, managing director, or director of various companies. Notably, Dhaka Northern Power Generation Limited owes Tk 4.72 billion, and Dhaka Southern Power Generation Limited owes Tk 2.92 billion.
Following the student uprising on 5 August, Abu Sayeed went into hiding. He stated from an undisclosed location to Prothom Alo, “I have not acquired any wealth beyond my known income. I am involved in business, which has contributed to my wealth.” He denied any involvement with a syndicate. Subsequently, his mobile number and WhatsApp became unreachable.
Golam Mahfuz Chowdhury, joint general secretary of the district Awami League, told Prothom Alo that Abu Sayeed first received the party’s nomination in the 2008 parliamentary elections, at a time when he had little money. The party leaders and workers had to raise funds to cover election expenses. Now, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood is said to own billions, and most people are aware of how he amassed such wealth in just 16 years.