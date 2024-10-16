Mirza Azam was all in all in Jamalpur

None of the lawmakers or Awami League leaders or any administrative officials have the courage to go against him. He would control everything from government contracts to party nominations and committees.

The person is Mirza Azam, former lawmaker of Bangladesh Awami League from the Jamalpur-3 constituency. Within 16 years, his wealth grew massive. The people, who did not dare to speak in the last 16 years, are opening up now and information of various sorts of irregularities and unjustified activities under his “reign” have started surfacing up.

Mirza Azam made properties worth billions including land, houses, flats, businesses in different parts of the country including Dhaka in the names of each member of his family.