Shamsul Haque and his son’s occupation spree in Pabna

The man, who had all these piles of allegations against him, is Shamsul Haue Tuku. He was elected MP from Pabna-1 constituency for the first time in 2008 and then won the three “controversial” national elections that followed. The locals alleged Tuku would illegally occupy ferry ghats and markets and collect tolls using his elder son Asif Shams alias Ranjan and his gang.

On the night of 14 August, Shamsul Haque was arrested from Dhaka in connection with the murder of college student Khalid Hasan Saifullah. He is now in jail after being in police remand for 20 days. On the other hand, Asif Shams is in hiding. There are rumours in the area that he fled the country a few days ago.

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August, an angry mob attacked and vandalised the duplex building in Brishalikha Mohalla in Pabna’s Bera pourashava. After looting everything from the building, they set it on fire. The angry crowd even removed the bricks of the boundary wall. On the same day, more than 100 cows and fish from about 16 ponds were looted from the farm of Asif Shams, located in Santhia upazila. On the next day, the mob carried out widespread vandalism and looting in the pourashava building.

As Shamsul Haque is incarcerated and his son Asif Shams in hiding, they could not be contacted for their comments on the allegations.