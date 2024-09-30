Zahir took entire control of Habiganj

Md Abu Zahir is a former member of parliament from Awami League in Habiganj. Various allegations including land grabbing, fraud as well as controlling waterbodies and development projects have been levelled against him.

He would grab land on the pretext of resolving the land disputes. Others had to pay him commission for selling land. He would intervene in land acquisition for government projects.

Zahir's assets have increased multiple times in the last 16 years through controlling sand deposits (balu mahol), water bodies and development project contracts.

Awami League leaders and activists said he repressed not only on the opposition party leaders and activists but also on the leaders and activists of his own party.

He has inducted his family members and relatives in various posts of the Awami League and made some of them local government representatives.

Abu Zahir along with his followers controlled the entire Habiganj district.

The party leaders and activists alleged that his show of muscle power started when Awami League came to power in 1996.

Former Chhatra League leader Abu Zahir became district Awami League organising secretary. After obtaining the party post, he was involved in a feud with finance minister at the time, Shah AMS Kibria. Abu Zahir sought party nomination from Kibria's constituency of Habiganj-3 in the parliament election of 2001. The party nominated Kibria.

Shah AMS Kibria was killed in a grenade attack in 2005. Abu Zahir was nominated from Awami League and was elected MP in 2008. He was elected from Habiganj-3 (Habiganj, Lakhai and Shayesthaganj) in 2014, 2018 and 2024.