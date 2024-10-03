32pc of foreign debt sourced from China, India, Russia

The Awami League government during its 15-year rule took a large sum of foreign loans, with a proclivity towards taking bilateral loans.

Only three countries accounted for one third of the total loans taken by the Awami League government in the tenure.

Although the conditions of these loans are tougher, the monitoring and quality of project implementation is weak.

As time to repay such bilateral debt is less, the economy gets burdened. Bangladesh has already started to feel the pressure of debt repayment.

Analysing the information of the Economic Relations Department (ERD), it was found that Bangladesh took one third (32 per cent) of its debt from India, China and Russia during the reign of Awami League.

It was learnt that the AL government took USD 44.38 billion in foreign loans between 2009 and June 2024. Of the amount USD 14.01 billion was taken from China, Russia and India.