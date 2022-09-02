Days of cheap foreign loans to end soon

At a time when the government sought a $4.5 billion fund in loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the finance ministry has said that the privilege of foreign loans at low interest rate is going to end anytime soon as Bangladesh is set to graduate from the group of least developed countries (LDC).

Bangladesh, as an LDC country, has been availing foreign loans at an interest rate of 1.1 per cent. There is no scope to avail this facility after graduation from the LDC group, which is expected to put extra pressure on debt management here.

The ministry’s finance division came up with the statement in its medium-term debt management strategy (MTDMS) in July. The strategy has been prepared for three fiscal years from FY22 to FY24.