China now 4th largest source of foreign loans in Bangladesh

China has become the fourth largest source of foreign loans in Bangladesh thanks to the latter's growing interest. Japan, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) now precede China in terms of loan disbursements.

Currently, Bangladesh sources nearly 10 per cent of its total annual borrowings from China, with at least $1 billion disbursed annually over the last two years.

Bangladesh has registered a surge in Chinese loans after 2016 when president Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Dhaka. The country has disbursed nearly $3 billion during the last four fiscal years, which is around 40 per cent of their total lendings till the date.