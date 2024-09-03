Committee on White Paper to look into foreign loan agreements signed over years

Dr Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Convener of the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, said that in the meeting they have chosen specifically the issues which will get priority.

"We have identified those matters accordingly. Allocation of work has also been distributed among the members of the committee. At the same time we have also decided the method of preparing this report," he said.

They also mentioned that the Committee will look after the available data for formulating the report, on the other hand, they will consider those data and information in a cynical manner.

"We will also scrutinize the credibility of those available data as well as compare those with international standards," he added.