Bahar became kingpin of Cumilla crime world

Notably, he appointed his daughter Tahseen Bahar as the organizing secretary of the Cumilla city Awami League. He declared her the sole candidate for the Cumilla city Awami League in the by-election for the post of mayor of Cumilla City Corporation last March, bypassing central decisions.

However, Tahseen could not serve as mayor for long. After the fall of the Awami League government during the student-led mass uprising on 5 August, she fled with her father Bahar.

In December 2008, Bahar first became member of parliament in the 9th National Parliament Election. He went on to serve as a member of parliament for Cumilla-6 (Adarsh Sadar, City Corporation, and Cumilla Cantonment) three more times until January 2024.

Prothom Alo visited Cumilla in the last week of September and spoke with 11 leaders from various levels of the city Awami League and its allied organisations. They reported that at least 20 leaders and activists have been attacked in the last 15 years for opposing Bahar. Some were beaten, while others were shot. Bahar's close associates have been involved in various misdeeds, including illegal land grabs, extortion, contract manipulation, and the suppression of opposition parties within their own ranks. Over the past 15 years, Bahar's associates were directly involved in the murders of at least five party leaders and workers in Cumilla city.

Cumilla city Awami League Advisor Nur Ur Rahman Mahmud (Tanim), who was once close to Bahar, told Prothom Alo that Bahar has committed a wide range of misdeeds, including contract manipulation and encroachment. Many leaders and activists have faced torture for opposing him politically, with some even being killed.