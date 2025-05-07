Murder, retaliation for four decades

Manik Abdullah, a Jubo Dal activist, was having dinner at a neighbour’s house in Garib Ullah Para of Bagowan Union, Raozan upazila, when four to five armed youths entered the tin-roofed home. Without warning, they opened fire on Manik. He died on the spot. One of his companions, who was seated next to him, managed to escape.

The incident occurred on the night of 19 April and is being described by locals as a targeted killing — a ‘revenge murder’. Police suspect that Manik was assassinated for assisting in the identification of a member of a rival criminal group.

Just two days later, on 22 April, another murder took place in Raozan. This time, a 30-year-old youth named Muhammad Ibrahim was gunned down in broad daylight in Gazipara of Shamsher Nagar, Sadar Union.

Ibrahim, also said to be a Youth Party activist, was sitting at a roadside tea stall near his house when three auto-rickshaws carrying 10 to 12 young men arrived. The attackers shot him three to four times — in the back of the head, waist, and thigh. He died instantly. The assailants fled the scene without facing any resistance.

These killings are part of a disturbing pattern of violence and retaliation that has plagued Raozan, Chattogram for decades. Since the fall of the Awami League government during the mass uprising on 5 August last year, 12 people have been killed in Raozan alone. Among them, seven were affiliated with political parties. Dozens more have been injured by gunfire, stabbing, or beatings.