City residents plagued by 'spidermen' thieves 

The name’s Ismail Hossain but, he’s better known as ‘spiderman’ among his associates. He got this cool nickname for being able to scale the walls and pipes of tall buildings just like a spider.

In the police’s definition however, Ismail is a professional burglar. Ismail’s one of those thieves in Dhaka who’s master of sawing grills and breaking into houses.

He has 20 members in his gang, most of whom are informers. Based on that information, Ismail goes into action with his gang.

Police, based on the information derived from interrogating a few of the thieves like Ismail, said that burglars are most active during long holidays.

People usually go on trips during this time leaving their apartments empty. The thieves guess which house is empty by marking whether the lights are on in the evening or not.

These thieves have turned into a great cause of alarm for the city dwellers, as thefts of this sort are on the rise.