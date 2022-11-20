Drug peddler snatched from police custody, woman shot dead

A woman has been shot dead allegedly by police during a clash between police and drug peddlers when the later snatched a drug case accused from the law enforcers in Chandgaon of Chattogram city, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Nazma Aktar, 30, sister of accused Md Hanif of ‘Hanif Bahini’.

Drug peddler Hanif was arrested with 5000 yaba pills on Saturday evening and some of his associates snatched him from police after attacking the police outpost at the Kalurghat area, said Chandgaon Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Mainul Hossain.