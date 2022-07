A man was killed and 15 others were injured in a clash between two groups over land dispute in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria early Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Akter Mia, 40, son of late Khurshed Ali from Guniyauk village of the upazila.

According to the deceased’s family, Akter and his cousin Dulal Mia were at loggerheads over a piece of land for a long time.