Millions of taka laundered, innocents trapped thru LCs

By tricking innocent people, a section of frauds have opened letters of credit (LCs) and imported commodities in the names of non-existent companies by evading duty.

Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate (CIID) officials said a fraud gang has opened letters of credit (LCs) in several banks in the capital.

Making false declaration of capital machineries for poultry feed, they imported commercial items in the names of non-existent companies, evading duty.

The items imported from China include milk powder, liquor, cigarettes and LED televisions.

In connection with these incidents, Motaleb has been sued in money laundering cases.

Motaleb would negotiate in purchasing land and he mediated in several land purchase deals for Didarul Alam who is a managing director of a real estate company.

In sequel to this, Motaleb sought a job from Didarul. Assuring him of a job, Didarul took his NID and two copies of passport size photos from Motaleb.

Later, with the assistance of elder brother Shahidul Alam, Didarul opened LCs in several banks by pasting photo of Motaleb on another's identity card and taking signature. After a few days, Motaleb came to know that he is sued in 17 money laundering cases.

Didarul and Shahidul trapped three more persons in this way. Other victims are Abdul Barik Mia, Md Kabir Hossain and Billal Hossain Khan. They have been sued in cases worth about Tk 15 billion.

In the meanwhile, Didarul and Shahidul have amassed huge wealth. Their issues of cheating and money laundering have been detected by the investigation of CIID).