Posing as joint forces, muggers loot 70 bhori of gold on Elevated Expressway
After the victims were forced into the vehicle all of their belongings were looted. They were also threatened with fictitious narcotics case and being shot dead.
Eight months ago, a businessman was robbed of 70 bhori of gold on the elevated expressway in Dhaka by individuals posing as members of the joint force. Now the investigation officer has revealed that four members of the police force were involved in that robbery. Three of them have been arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
The three arrested police personnel are: Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Detective Branch in Cumilla Ripon Sarker, constable Mizanur Rahman and constable Abu Bakar. Apart from them, driver of the microbus used in the robbery, Abdus Salam has been arrested as well. All four are currently in prison.
Sub-Inspector of the Detective Branch in Ramna Zone of DMP Md Irfan Khan, who is the investigation officer in the case, told Prothom Alo that it was possible to solve the mystery behind the 70-bhori gold loot after analysing the closed-circuit (CCTV) camera footage and an extensive investigation. He confirmed that four members of the police force including SI Ripon are involved in the incident.
After landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Saiful Islam booked an Uber car to reach Old Dhaka. The car took the elevated expressway to move towards Moghbazar. As soon as the car passed the toll plaza, a black microbus with a police sticker stopped right in front of Saiful’s car.
According to case documents and statements from the plaintiff as well as the investigation officer, the victim businessman named Saiful Islam is from Satkania in Chattogram. He was supposed to attend a relative’s wedding in Bangshal area of Old Dhaka. So, he took a flight to Dhaka with his aunt Shajia Sultana and cousin Zeenat Sultana on 26 September last year.
After landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Saiful Islam booked an Uber car to reach Old Dhaka. The car took the elevated expressway to move towards Moghbazar. As soon as the car passed the toll plaza, a black microbus with a police sticker intercepted Saiful’s car.
Four people got down from the microbus and approached the car carrying Saiful and his family, identifying themselves as members of the joint forces. Within seconds they put handcuffs on Saiful’s hands and forced them all into that black microbus. The windows of the microbus were heavily tinted, so that nothing could be seen inside the car.
Investigation officer Md Irfan Khan told Prothom Alo that after being assigned to the case, he collected CCTV footage from the elevated expressway and started reviewing them. Constable Mizanur and driver Abdus Salam were both identified from the CCTV footage.
Victim Saiful Islam told Prothom Alo that after being forced into the microbus, they were beaten up and all of their belongings were looted. They were also threatened to be implicated in false charges of narcotics case and being shot dead by the assailants. Then they were dropped off in the 300 Feet area.
Though this looting of gold took place in September last year, a case was finally filed on 9 February this year. When asked about the delay, Saiful Islam said, “I was scared to file a case at first. Later, I decided to file a case after discussing it with others.”
Perpetrators identified from CCTV footage
According to case documents and statements from the investigation officer, the day after Saiful Islam filed that case, driver of the microbus Abdus Salam was arrested by the police. Based on the information provided by him, police constable Mizanur Rahman was arrested on 9 March.
Later, Mizanur Rahman gave a confessional statement under Section 164 before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka. In his statement, he named Sub-Inspector Ripon Sarker as one of the key masterminds behind the gold robbery.
Investigation officer Md Irfan Khan told Prothom Alo that after being assigned to the case, he collected CCTV footage from the elevated expressway and started reviewing them. Constable Mizanur and driver Abdus Salam were both identified from the CCTV footage.
Mizanur later disclosed the names of others involved in the robbery. SI Ripon, constable Mizanur and constable Abu Bakar have already been arrested. Now, efforts are on to arrest another constable involved in the robbery named Hanif, he added.