Posing as joint forces, muggers loot 70 bhori of gold on Elevated Expressway

Eight months ago, a businessman was robbed of 70 bhori of gold on the elevated expressway in Dhaka by individuals posing as members of the joint force. Now the investigation officer has revealed that four members of the police force were involved in that robbery. Three of them have been arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The three arrested police personnel are: Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Detective Branch in Cumilla Ripon Sarker, constable Mizanur Rahman and constable Abu Bakar. Apart from them, driver of the microbus used in the robbery, Abdus Salam has been arrested as well. All four are currently in prison.

Sub-Inspector of the Detective Branch in Ramna Zone of DMP Md Irfan Khan, who is the investigation officer in the case, told Prothom Alo that it was possible to solve the mystery behind the 70-bhori gold loot after analysing the closed-circuit (CCTV) camera footage and an extensive investigation. He confirmed that four members of the police force including SI Ripon are involved in the incident.