Militants targeted jail for attack

Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, a new militant organisation, was proceeding with a plan to introduce them in the country through a massive terror attack. The leaders of this organisation were working to increase the number of their trained employees to 313.

For this, the training of new members under different batches started at a militant den in the hills. They also captured a video of the training to air it on the internet on the day of the attack. The video included footage of important leaders of the organisation, including the ameer.

The law enforcement agencies identified the motive of the militants by interrogating them and analysing the document seized from their hideout.

According to relevant sources, the Kashimpur Central Jail was one of the targets of these militants to carry out an attack. They chose this place as many of the militant leaders were imprisoned there. The militant leaders termed these prisoners as “tortured Muslim prisoners”.

They wanted to introduce their militant outfit by carrying out an attack at the Kashimpur Central Jail in the name of getting these prisoners out of the jail.