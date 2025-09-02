115 women, girls murdered and raped in August: Mahila Parishad report
In August this year, 223 women and girls across Bangladesh were subjected to violence, with murder and rape cases making up the majority.
According to figures compiled by the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, 115 women and girls were either murdered or raped during the month.
Women were most often the victims of murder, while girls were disproportionately targeted in cases of rape.
The organisation disclosed the figures in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Maleka Banu, on Monday. The report was based on news reports published in 15 daily newspapers.
According to the statement, out of the 223 women and girls subjected to violence in August, 62 were killed with 55 being women and seven girls. Five others survived attempted murder, while 17 deaths were reported as “mysterious”.
Among the 53 victims of rape, 31 were girls and 22 women and another 15 were gang-raped. Two girls were killed after being raped. In addition, 13 others, including 10 girls, were subjected to attempted rape.
Some 16 cases of sexual violence were documented, involving six girls and 10 women, the Mahila Parishad report added.
It further said five women were victims of domestic violence. They were physically assaulted.
Apart from this, one female domestic worker was murdered. Five girls were abducted, two trafficked; one child marriage and one case of forced marriage were reported. Two girls and 10 women were victims of physical abuse.
The Mahila Parishad stressed that women and girls continued to face violence in a variety of forms, ranging from domestic abuse to abduction, trafficking, and forced marriage, underscoring the pervasiveness of gender-based violence across the country.
Organisational month programme inaugurated
In a separate statement, the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad announced the launch of its annual “Organisational Month” programme, observed from 1–25 September each year to strengthen and consolidate the organisation at grassroots level.
The programme was inaugurated at the Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the organisation’s central office in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, as well as simultaneously across all district branches at 3:30 pm on Monday.
Held under the slogan ”Let us strengthen the organisation at the grassroots; let us reinforce the struggle for democracy, good governance and an egalitarian society”, the programme included renewal of memberships for existing members and enrolment of new members.
The opening ceremony began with the national anthem and patriotic songs performed by Madhabi Banik, Mahfuza Rumi, and Arifa Akter.
The event was presided over by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Fauzia Moslem.
