Law and order
‘Mob’ kills more people in August than July: MSF
The number of killings in mob violence across the country has been rising alarmingly. Though in August, the number of such incidents of mob beatings came down to 38 from 51 in July, more people were killed in the last month.
Whereas 16 people were killed in mob attacks in July, in August, 23 people were killed and 43 others seriously injured in such incidents.
This picture emerges from the August human rights report published by Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF). The organisation sent the report to the media on Sunday.
MSF publishes a monthly assessment of the state of human rights in the country.
The report was prepared on the basis of information published in various newspapers as well as the organisation’s own investigations.
Among those killed in mob beatings in August, 10 were accused of theft, four of attempted theft, three of robbery, two (including one woman) were killed over prior enmity, one was an accused in a drug-related case, two were accused of mugging, and one was killed over allegations of extortion.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, MSF Executive Director Saidur Rahman said, “The number of incidents presented for August is far fewer than the actual figure. In reality, many more cases of mob violence occurred in that month. People no longer even dare to speak out. The law-and-order situation has deteriorated severely, and the rising number of mob killings is proof of this.”
Attacks on journalists
In August, 96 journalists were subjected to attacks, legal harassment, threats, murder, and torture in 33 incidents in various districts while carrying out their professional duties. Compared to July, the number of affected journalists in August was nearly three times higher, and the number of incidents almost doubled.
According to the MSF report, in August, one journalist was killed, 36 were victims of legal harassment, including one arrest, 23 were assaulted or injured while on duty, 16 were subjected to intimidation and humiliation, and 20 were dismissed from their jobs.
Cases filed against journalists included allegations of murder, extortion, and defamation.
In July, 19 incidents of abuse against journalists were recorded, affecting 30 individuals.
The August report further revealed the perpetrators: seven incidents involved BNP, six involved police, three involved teachers, five involved armed gangs, two involved smugglers, one related to anti-discrimination student movement, one NGO, one court clerk, four miscreants, one newspaper office, and two involved the temporarily banned organisation, Bangladesh Awami League.
At around 8:30 pm on 7 August, journalist Md. Asaduzzaman Tuhin, 38, staff correspondent of Dainik Protidiner Kagoj in Gazipur, was hacked to death in public by five to six assailants in the Chandna Chowrasta area of Gazipur city over previous enmity. The attackers fled the scene ensuring his death.
MSF’s Saidur Rahman observed, “There is no redress for such persecution of journalists. Indeed, there is no one to provide it. Media workers cannot turn to the police, nor is there any local authority figure they can approach for justice.”
Political violence
In August, 549 people were victims of 49 incidents of political violence that left two killed and 547 injured, including four sustaining gunshot wounds. Both those killed were BNP men.
Of the 49 incidents, 11 involved political clashes that led to attacks on party offices, homes, businesses, arson, and crude bomb explosions. However, no casualties were reported in those incidents.
Among the 38 other violent incidents, 23 were due to infighting of the BNP, five between BNP and Bangladesh Awami League, two between NCP and Awami League, one between BNP and NCP, two between BNP and Jamaat, one between Awami League and Jamaat, one between Awami League and Gono Odhikar Parishad, two between Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad, one between Gono Odhikar Parishad and police.
Deaths in custody
Deaths in custody showed no decline in August. According to MSF data, 10 detainees died in prison last month, the same number as in July.
The deaths occurred at Dhaka Central Jail, Keraniganj (three under-trial prisoners), Mymensingh Central Jail (one under-trial), Brahmanbaria District Jail (one under-trial), Kushtia District Jail (one under-trial), Narail Jail (one under-trial), Rajshahi Central Jail (one prisoner), Rangamati District Jail (one prisoner), Shariatpur District Jail (one prisoner).
Violence against minorities
The MSF report noted that the recurrence of violence against minorities stems from the government’s and administration’s failure to take swift and impartial action to safeguard their quality of life, coexistence, religious freedom, and security—rights guaranteed by the Constitution and fundamental state principles.
In August, 10 incidents of violence against religious and ethnic minorities were recorded. These included, two attacks involving vandalism and looting of homes belonging to religious minorities, one incident of rape, one case of land grabbing, one case of rumour-mongering, three arrests of young men on allegations of hurting religious sentiment.
In addition, poorly planned wall construction threatened to demolish houses belonging to an ethnic minority community, alongside further incidents of land seizure.
Violence against women and children
According to MSF, 349 incidents of violence against women and children were recorded in August, three fewer than in July. These included 47 cases of rape, 19 of gang rape, four cases of rape followed by murder.
Among the victims of rape were 11 children, 17 teenage girls, and nine women or girls with disabilities.
In cases of gang rape, six victims were teenagers and nine were women. Victims of rape and murder included two children and one teenage girl.
Apart from this, in August, 24 attempted rapes, 21 incidents of sexual harassment, and 94 cases of physical assaults were also reported.