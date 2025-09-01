‘Mob’ kills more people in August than July: MSF

The number of killings in mob violence across the country has been rising alarmingly. Though in August, the number of such incidents of mob beatings came down to 38 from 51 in July, more people were killed in the last month.

Whereas 16 people were killed in mob attacks in July, in August, 23 people were killed and 43 others seriously injured in such incidents.

This picture emerges from the August human rights report published by Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF). The organisation sent the report to the media on Sunday.

MSF publishes a monthly assessment of the state of human rights in the country.