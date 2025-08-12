Mob violence unabated: 9 lynched in 10 days

Lynching has been continuing unabated across the country. At least 13 lynching incidents occurred in the first 10 days of August alone, leaving nine people dead and another 13 injured, different media reports.

Data from rights body Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) shows 78 people were lynched in the country between January and July this year. Adding the incidents from the first 10 days of August, the death toll rises to 87. As many as 266 people were injured during this period.

According to statistics from Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), at least 111 people died after becoming victims to mobbing (unruly people) between January and 10 August.