‘Police arrived but left seeing mob, later returned to remove bodies’

While Ruplal Das and Pradip Lal were being beaten to death in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur, police had arrived at the scene. However, they left without rescuing the victims out of “fear of the mob”.

About an hour later, the two were rescued in an unconscious state with the help of the army. One of the victims died before reaching hospital, and the other a few hours later while undergoing treatment. This has been learned from speaking to local representatives and witnesses.

Abdul Hamid, a member of Sayar Union Parishad in Taraganj, told Prothom Alo, “What is the administration for? The police did come- shouldn’t they have saved those men? But they saw a huge crowd and left. If the police had tried, they could have saved those two men.”

Locals said that within a three-kilometre radius of where Ruplal and Pradip were beaten to death, three incidents of theft and robbery with another case of a child being murdered during a cycle van hijacking had occurred in the past eight days.

This had left residents angry at thieves and robbers. From 3 August, villagers began night patrols to catch thieves. Tragically, Ruplal and Pradip became victims of these vigilante activities, they added.