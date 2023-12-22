9 suspects detained for questioning: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained nine suspects for questioning over the incident of torching a compartment of the Mohanganj Express at the Tejgaon station in the capital. RAB members arrested them in a drive at the Airport railway station Thursday night.
Police superintendent of RAB-1 Zahidur Rahman confirmed their detention to Prothom Alo.
He said the nine detainees are involved in various crimes, including drug business, in the area adjacent to the Airport railway station. They have been arrested as suspects for questioning over the arson attack on Mohanganj Express. They are being asked whether they know the persons involved in the attack or not. Efforts are on to detect the miscreants, the RAB official said.
The detainees are - Al Amin, 38, Hridoy Mia, 28, Hanif Hossain, 40, Md Yasin, 20, Moniruzzaman alias Suman Sardar, 22, Md Ruman, 20, Md Sajeeb, 18, Md Nirab, 18 and Md Hridoy, 18.
Earlier, in a press conference at the capital's Kamalapur railway station on Thursday afternoon, RAB-3 director Lieutenant Colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said, “We have got several clues and names in the train fire incident. Two of them are involved in the politics of the opposition parties, two of them are floating people (no specific address). We are now investigating.”
The press conference was held over the issue of strengthening the security of railway communication in the country.
All police units are investigating
Speaking to the media while inspecting the security system at the Agargaon station of metro rail on Thursday, additional commissioner (crime and investigation) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Muhid Uddin said they are collecting video footage to investigate the arson on Mohanganj Express. They have made progress in the investigation. All the investigation units of the police are involved in the process.
DB claims to find names of the people involved
Additional DMP commissioner (detective branch) Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid told the media on Thursday that they have found the names of the people involved in the incident. They are now verifying the information about them.
Earlier on Tuesday, some miscreants set fire to a compartment of Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express at the Airport railway station. Four people, including a mother and her child, were burnt to death in the incident.