9 suspects detained for questioning: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained nine suspects for questioning over the incident of torching a compartment of the Mohanganj Express at the Tejgaon station in the capital. RAB members arrested them in a drive at the Airport railway station Thursday night.

Police superintendent of RAB-1 Zahidur Rahman confirmed their detention to Prothom Alo.

He said the nine detainees are involved in various crimes, including drug business, in the area adjacent to the Airport railway station. They have been arrested as suspects for questioning over the arson attack on Mohanganj Express. They are being asked whether they know the persons involved in the attack or not. Efforts are on to detect the miscreants, the RAB official said.