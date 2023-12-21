Police beef up security for metro rail

The police have beefed up the security arrangements for the metro rail in Dhaka, following sabotage incidents in trains amid the hartal and blockade programmes of the opposition parties.
Inspecting the Agargaon metro rail station on Thursday afternoon, Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said they provided necessary instructions to the security teams to safeguard the metro rail.
The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) police are now responsible for ensuring security of the metro rail, with a workforce of 490 policemen, including 132 DMP members.
The additional commissioner said he discussed the security issues with the security manager of Agargaon station, Maj (retd) Golam Rasul Azad, in detail and explored ways to ratchet up arrangements.
Explaining the measures, Kh Mahid Uddin said there are CCTV cameras at the stations and the staff concerned have been instructed to monitor the footage properly, follow suspects, and provide notice if necessary.
He stressed carrying wireless sets by the security guards and urged the MRT authorities to install luggage scanners and archways at the stations.
The DMP will provide metal detectors to the metro rail authorities, to gear up security arrangements, he added.