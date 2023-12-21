Police beef up security for metro rail

The police have beefed up the security arrangements for the metro rail in Dhaka, following sabotage incidents in trains amid the hartal and blockade programmes of the opposition parties.

Inspecting the Agargaon metro rail station on Thursday afternoon, Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said they provided necessary instructions to the security teams to safeguard the metro rail.