Seven youths leave homes in the name of ‘hijrat'

Being involved in militancy, a section of youths is again leaving home in the name of hijrat (migration) and there are reports that seven youths simultaneously left their homes in Cumilla, according to relevant sources, however the number could be more.

The law enforcement agencies have information that motivated by banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, these youths, mainly college and graduate students, left the country for ‘hijrat’.

It has been learned from a relevant source that before these youths from Cumilla, some other youths from Sylhet also left their homes after coming in touch with the same militant outfit.

According to their families, the youths from different parts of Cumilla went missing together on 23 August.

Guardians of six of them have filed separate general diaries (GD) with the Kotwali model police station in Cumilla.