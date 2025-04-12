Man in black T-shirt torched Pahela Baishakh motifs

A man clad in black T-shirt torched two motifs made for the Pahela Baishakh parade.

The fire in the early hours of Saturday destroyed two motifs made for the traditional parade -- the symbolic "face of fascism" and the "dove of peace".

CCTV footage of Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, shows a man scaling the gate of the institute at 4:44am and leaving the place within two minutes after torching the motifs. Police found this out by analysing the CCTV footage.

Dhaka University proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said the man was clad in black T-shirt, brown pants and black sandal. He had ponytailed hair. The identity of the man is yet to be revealed.

The DU proctor informed police of the development after seeing the footage.