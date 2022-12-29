Recruitment test at Ctg customs: 23 held for ‘resorting to cheating’

Some 350 examinees, who passed the written exam, were asked to face the viva on 26, 27 and 28 December.

The customs authorities detained 18 fake job-seekers on Tuesday and five on Wednesday when they appeared before the viva boards.

The job-seekers succeeded in the written exams through forgery which was identified during the viva.

Later, the detainees were handed over to Pahartali police station.