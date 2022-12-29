Recruitment test at Ctg customs: 23 held for ‘resorting to cheating’

Some 350 examinees, who passed the written exam, were asked to face the viva on 26, 27 and 28 December.
The customs authorities detained 18 fake job-seekers on Tuesday and five on Wednesday when they appeared before the viva boards.
The job-seekers succeeded in the written exams through forgery which was identified during the viva.
Later, the detainees were handed over to Pahartali police station.
Earlier on the day of the written exam, the customs authorities also detained seven more job-seekers for forgery and later handed them over to Khulshi police station.
According to the case statement, differences were found between the writing of the written test and signatures during the viva of the arrestees.
Besides, the passed students could not answer to the questions asked from the written question papers.
Primarily the arrestees admitted that they succeeded in the written test through others in exchange of between Tk 10,000 and 80,000.
Rozina Khatun, officer-in-charge of Pahartali police station, said two separate cases were filed in this connection.
Of the cases, 23 people were made accused as identified (those arrested) and 23 unnamed others, she said.