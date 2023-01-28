Youths joined militancy, citing various reasons to leave home

The youth who joined training in the militant hideout in Bandarban had left their homes years or months ago. Some disappeared four years ago while some six months ago. They left home showing various reasons to their families while some went hiding without mentioning any reason.

Their relatives claimed they did not have any idea about their involvement in militancy. While some families filed general diaries (GD) about the their going missing, many families hid the information. Prothom Alo’s district and upazila correspondents talked with relatives and acquaintances of 41 missing persons of 17 districts. Most of the ‘missing’ persons are members of lower-middle class families and some of them are very poor.

Locals said these persons were known as calm and quiet. Many locals were taken aback after some of them were seen taking arms training in the hills at a recently published video. Father of Cumilla’s college student Al-Amin, who was killed during training in militant hideout, sought punishment of those who took his son to militancy. He also filed a case in the court.

The law enforcers maintain that these persons left home to join a new militant organization named ‘Jamatul Ansar Fil Sharqiya’. At least 50 of them took training at Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) camp in Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) in last one year. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) with assistance of law enforcers started raid at KNF training camp since last October. Many were arrested during the raid.