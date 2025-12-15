Operation 'Devil Hunt Phase-2' underway across the country
Since Saturday evening, joint forces have launched a special operation nationwide called Operation Devil Hunt Phase-2 to recover illegal weapons, control the law and order situation, and prevent fascists.
Over the past two days, 1,043 people have been arrested in the operation, and six weapons have been recovered.
Following the shooting of potential national parliamentary candidate Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in Dhaka, the core committee on law and order at the Ministry of Home Affairs decided last Saturday to launch an operation to recover illegal weapons, maintain law and order, and suppress ‘fascists’ to ensure a peaceful environment during the national election.
Accordingly, from that night, various units of the police and the military began a special operation named Operation Devil Hunt Phase-2.
Police headquarters sources said that, in the operation which began Saturday night and continued until Sunday, 1,043 people were arrested. During this time, one foreign pistol, a baton, a sword, a knife, and a rechargeable stun gun were recovered. In addition, 907 people were arrested under various cases and warrants.
When contacted on Monday, Police Headquarters additional inspector general of police (Additional IGP) Khondkar Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that the special operation has been launched to recover illegal weapons, maintain law and order, and take action against those seeking to disrupt the national election.
At a meeting of the law and order core committee on Saturday at the Ministry of Home Affairs conference room at the secretariat, home affairs adviser lieutenant general (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that operations by law enforcement agencies to recover looted and illegal weapons are ongoing.
To strengthen and expedite these efforts, and to suppress fascist terrorists, the core committee has decided to immediately launch Operation Devil Hunt Phase-2.
Police Headquarters spokesperson AHM Shahadat Hossain told Prothom Alo today that the joint forces’ Operation Devil Hunt Phase-2 will continue nationwide until further notice.
Ten months earlier, on 8 February, the joint forces had launched the special operation Operation Devil Hunt across the country.
The operation was initiated following a terrorist attack on students and the public in Gazipur, during a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs coordinated by law enforcement agencies.
Its purpose was to maintain law and order in the area and to bring terrorists under the law, with the operation conducted nationwide, including in Gazipur, through the joint forces.
On 7 February, former minister for liberation war affairs AKM Mozammel’s house in Gazipur was attacked, and 15–16 students were beaten.
At the time, leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement said that the injured students had gone to prevent a reported robbery at the former minister’s house on Friday night, where they were assaulted.
Following the incident, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizens Committee protested in Gazipur. In response to the protests, officer-in-charge Arifur Rahman of Gazipur Sadar police station was withdrawn. The government then launched Operation Devil Hunt.