Operation 'Devil Hunt Phase-2' underway across the country

Since Saturday evening, joint forces have launched a special operation nationwide called Operation Devil Hunt Phase-2 to recover illegal weapons, control the law and order situation, and prevent fascists.

Over the past two days, 1,043 people have been arrested in the operation, and six weapons have been recovered.

Following the shooting of potential national parliamentary candidate Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in Dhaka, the core committee on law and order at the Ministry of Home Affairs decided last Saturday to launch an operation to recover illegal weapons, maintain law and order, and suppress ‘fascists’ to ensure a peaceful environment during the national election.

Accordingly, from that night, various units of the police and the military began a special operation named Operation Devil Hunt Phase-2.