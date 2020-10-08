88 bank accounts of Barkat, Rubel, 3 others to be frozen

The court has ordered 88 banks accounts of five persons, including expelled Faridpur town Awami League general secretary Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, to be frozen. Imtiaz Hasan Rubel is the expelled president of Faridpur press club.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Kayes issued the order on Thursday, following an appeal in this regard from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police.

Public prosecutor of the court, Taposh Kumar Pal, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.