People killed in firing by criminals, claim police in case statements

Police have filed at least 64 lawsuits over the killing of people in quota reform protests. According to the case statements, they were killed by indiscriminate firing of miscreants and terrorists, not by the police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members.

Prothom Alo could collect information on 34 cases filed by the police. Analysing those cases, it is found that the statements of these cases are almost identical.

The case statements read that leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and their associate parties, at the behest of their top leadership, or the miscreants attacked police with firearms, explosives or lethal weapons. The incidents of killing took place by these criminals who were masquerading as quota protesters.

Apart from the cases filed by the police, relatives of three victims also filed separate cases. Those cases also mentioned deaths by ‘criminals’ shooting’.