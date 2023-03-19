Trial of Niko graft case against Khaleda begins 23 May

A court here on Sunday set 23 May for starting the trial of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and seven others in the Niko corruption case as the court framed charges against them.

After Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge's Court-9 of Dhaka read out the charges today, Khaleda, who is now on bail, pleaded not guilty through her lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder and demanded justice.

Earlier, the judge rejected the petition submitted on behalf of Khaleda seeking time for hearing on charge framing against her on the next scheduled date.