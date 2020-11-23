ACC confiscates wealth worth Tk 1b of ex-JL leader Anisur

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday confiscated expelled Juba League office secretary Kazi Anisur Rahman's assets worth Tk 1 billion (Tk 100 crore), reports UNB.
Deputy director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan seized the assets, ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattachariya.
The seized assets include a five-storey house at Kalabagan in the capital, two flats at Dhanmondi and Wari, three shops at Elephant Road and 13 square feet of commercial space and two shops at a market in Gulshan-2.
Besides, the ACC seized a luxurious house in Boalia of Muksudpur in Gopalganj, a petrol pump, 15 bighas of land worth Tk 300 million and 40 kathas of land in Keraniganj. The ACC also detected a bank transaction of Tk 500 million.
Earlier, the ACC seized income tax documents worth about Tk 160 million from Kazi Anisur Rahman and his wife Sumi Rahman.
On 29 September 2019, the ACC filed a case against Kazi Anisur Rahman for accumulating illegal wealth of Tk 128 million and his wife Sumi Rahman for having illegal assets worth Tk 13 million.