ACC confiscates wealth worth Tk 1b of ex-JL leader Anisur

Besides, the ACC seized a luxurious house in Boalia of Muksudpur in Gopalganj, a petrol pump, 15 bighas of land worth Tk 300 million and 40 kathas of land in Keraniganj. The ACC also detected a bank transaction of Tk 500 million.

Earlier, the ACC seized income tax documents worth about Tk 160 million from Kazi Anisur Rahman and his wife Sumi Rahman.

On 29 September 2019, the ACC filed a case against Kazi Anisur Rahman for accumulating illegal wealth of Tk 128 million and his wife Sumi Rahman for having illegal assets worth Tk 13 million.