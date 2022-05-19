ACC files another case against 12 including PK Halder

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed another case against 12 persons including Prasanta Kumar Halder (PK Halder).

In the case they have been charged with misappropriation and laundering Tk 440 million (Tk 44 crore) of FAS Finance and Investment Ltd.

This money has been provided as a loan in the name of a fake firm, Diya Shipping Limited.

ACC assistant director Rakibul Hayat filed the case Thursday morning at the Dhaka Integrated District Office-1.