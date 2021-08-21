Accused Sheikh Sayeed arrested in Dhaka

RAB-2 operations officer ASP Fazlul Haque told Prothom Alo he is the second accused in the cases filed over the attack at UNO's residence.
“He will be produced before a Dhaka court today, Saturday and later sent to Barishal,” ASP Fazlul Haque added.
Earlier, relatives of a councillor of Barishal City Corporation and president of Bus Owners’ Association alleged that the two were picked up by two men who identified themselves as members of law enforcement agencies.
The two are -- councillor Sheikh Sayeed Ahmed alias Manna, also organising secretary of Barishal city Awami League, and Barishal-Patuakhali Bus Owners’ Association president Momin Uddin alias Kalu.
Sheikh Sayeed Ahmed was picked up from his sister’s house in the capital’s Shia Masjid area in Mohammadpur around 10.00pm on Friday, claimed his elder brother and a former Chhatra League leader Sheikh Masud Ahmed.
Sheikh Masud Ahmed said that Sayeed was staying at his sister’s house in Mohammadpur’s Shia Masjid area in Dhaka.
At around 9.45pm on Friday two men in plainclothes came and introduced themselves as members of the law enforcement. Later, they picked him up in a microbus. However, those two men did not say where he was being taken.
Masud Ahmed said they immediately inquired about his brother at Mohammadpur police station and Barishal Kotwali model police station. But the officials of both the police stations said they had not arrested or detained his brother.
Earlier, on Wednesday, a clash broke out between the leaders and activists of Awami League and the party's student wing Chhatra League and members of Ansar and police over a dispute regarding removing posters.
Munibur Rahman, UNO of Barishal sadar upazila, alleged that, “There were some posters of state minister for water resources, Col. (Retd.) Zaheed Farooque on the upazila parishad premises. On Wednesday, some leaders and activists of Chhatra League came at night to remove the posters. But they were asked to come in the morning as people were sleeping at the time. They insulted me for this reason. They threw bricks and vandalised my house.”
Two cases had been lodged over this incident. In both of the cases, Barishal City Corporation mayor Sadiq Abdullah has been made the prime accused. The other accused are members and activists of Awami League and Chhatra League.