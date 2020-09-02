Agrani Bank officials ‘misappropriate Tk 15m' of 40 customers

Agrani Bank officials of Gazipur’s Sreepur branch have allegedly embezzled Tk 15 million of 40 customers without depositing it to their accounts.
The manager of the branch has already been withdrawn and served a show-cause notice regarding the embezzlement. Three more officers have also been suspended. Officials at the bank’s head office are currently investigating the matter.
The branch's current manager Zakir Hossain confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Wednesday.
Abdul Halim is the former manager of Sreepur branch of Agrani Bank while the three suspended are -- cash in-charge Nazrul Islam and cash officers Delwar Hossain and Badrul Hasan.
Some of the victims said the officials embezzled money from their accounts for a long time without depositing it in the bank. A number of customers lodged written complaints about the embezzlement.
They also said following a preliminary investigation on the basis of their allegations, the bank authorities took the temporary disciplinary action against the four. Further investigation is underway.
The victims alleged that around Tk 15 million has been embezzled from them.
The victims further said the bank officials told them that those who have receipts of depositing money will get back their money first.
However, the current manager of Sreepur branch could not confirm the amount of money.
Speaking to Prothom Alo around 12:15pm on Wednesday, former manager Abdul Halim acknowledged that he has been served with a show-cause notice.
"It is I who had spotted this corruption. Three officers are involved with the embezzlement. An investigation is currently underway. Since this is an entirely internal issue, nothing more can be said about this.”
While speaking to Prothom Alo around 11 on Wednesday morning, Badrul Hasan, one of the suspended officers, said, “I’ve already resolved the allegation brought against me. I've returned the money. I have been suspended. I can say nothing more about this.”
Zakir Hossain said, “Senior officials at our head office are investigating the matter. Money of many accounts has already been recovered. Nothing can be said in this regard until the procedure ends.”