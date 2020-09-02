Agrani Bank officials ‘misappropriate Tk 15m' of 40 customers

Agrani Bank officials of Gazipur’s Sreepur branch have allegedly embezzled Tk 15 million of 40 customers without depositing it to their accounts.

The manager of the branch has already been withdrawn and served a show-cause notice regarding the embezzlement. Three more officers have also been suspended. Officials at the bank’s head office are currently investigating the matter.

The branch's current manager Zakir Hossain confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Wednesday.