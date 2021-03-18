'AL embarrassed' by Abbasi's reign of terror

He came into limelight with the murder of film actor Sohel Chowdhury. Later, there were allegations against him involving four murders, including killing three at a go. Apart from these, he has been accused of murder attempts, assault, land grabbing and extortion.

This is Faruk Sarker Abbasi, the current chairman of Bhaorkhola union. Last month he was accused of vandalizing the house of his opponent in the election and killing a member of the family. Police have not arrested him as yet.

Abbasi won the union parishad (UP) election in 2016 as a candidate of Awami League. However, the local Awami League leaders and activists are saying that Abbasi never had any post in the party. Everyone was shocked to when he got the support of Awami League in the UP election. It is not clear who patronizes Abbasi. However, the local leaders and activists are embarrassed by his activities.

Prothom Alo talked with the people of Bhaorkhola village regarding Abbasi’s activities. They said Faruk Abbasi worked at a tannery in the capital’s Hazaribagh area during the 90's. That is when he entered the crime world.