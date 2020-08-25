'All microbiological reports from Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital fake'

A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and a taskforce constituted by the health ministry jointly conducted a drive at Sirajul Islam Medical College and Hospital in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The team found a huge amount of reagents and surgical equipment expired a few years ago from four operation theatres of the hospital and unearthed various irregularities in its medical practices, said RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam.

The joint team, led by Sarwar Alam, fined the hospital Tk 3 million. The drive was conducted from 12:30pm to 4:00pm.