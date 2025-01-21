Police attacked after arresting Chhatra Dal leader with pistol

Police came under attack in Mymensingh city after detaining a Chhatra Dal leader with foreign pistol on Monday.

A sub inspector (SI) of police was injured and two vehicles were vandalised by the supporters of Chhatra Dal leader.

Additional police superintendent MM Mohaimenur Rashid said this at a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a team of Detective Branch (DB) conducted a raid at Bolashpur Morakhola area around 5:30pm on Monday to detain Chhatra Dal leader Bulbul Ahmed Sojib, 30.

During the raid, police searched Bulbul and recovered a foreign pistol, five rounds of bullets and a magazine. Bulbul claimed to police that he is a joint general secretary of Mymensingh city Chhatra Dal.