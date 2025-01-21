Police attacked after arresting Chhatra Dal leader with pistol
Police came under attack in Mymensingh city after detaining a Chhatra Dal leader with foreign pistol on Monday.
A sub inspector (SI) of police was injured and two vehicles were vandalised by the supporters of Chhatra Dal leader.
Additional police superintendent MM Mohaimenur Rashid said this at a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a team of Detective Branch (DB) conducted a raid at Bolashpur Morakhola area around 5:30pm on Monday to detain Chhatra Dal leader Bulbul Ahmed Sojib, 30.
During the raid, police searched Bulbul and recovered a foreign pistol, five rounds of bullets and a magazine. Bulbul claimed to police that he is a joint general secretary of Mymensingh city Chhatra Dal.
At the press conference, MM Mohaimenur Rashid said that while Bulbul was being taken from the spot with weapons to a car, 200 to 250 supporters including his relatives blocked the DB police microbus and attacked it.
At that time, an attempt was made to snatch Bulbul Ahmed. Another team of DB police went there, who was also attacked with sticks. At that time, two microbuses were vandalised. SI Rafiqul Islam, who was in the operation, was injured in the head. Later, he was rescued and admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
“Detained Bulbul collected the pistol from another person. Although he claimed himself to be involved with Chhatra Dal, we are yet to receive any document corroborating it,” he added.
However, Bulbul’s affiliation with Chhatra Dal has been confirmed by the organisation’s Mymensingh city unit general secretary Tanvir Ahmed Robin.
“Bulbul Ahmed was a joint secretary of our committee. The central committee has expelled Bulbul after recovery of arms from him. I received a letter this afternoon. The organisation will not take responsibility for any individual’s crime,” said Tanvir.
A letter signed by Chhatra Dal’s central office secretary Md Jahangir Alam said Bulbul has been expelled based on a specific allegation of breach of discipline.
Meanwhile, a case has been filed against 250 unnamed persons for trying to snatch an accused, obstructing government duty and vandalizing vehicles. Another case was filed with Kotwali police station over recovery of arms, in which Bulbul was arrested.